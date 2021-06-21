Mon, 21 Jun, 2021 - 21:13

Man dies in Co Louth road collision

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash between a car and a lorry in Cookstown, Ardee to come forward.
By Michelle Devane, PA

A man has died in a collision between a car and a lorry in Co Louth, gardaí have said.

The incident occurred at Cookstown in Ardee at about 2pm on Monday.

The man, aged in his forties, was the driver of the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the lorry was uninjured.

The body of the deceased has been taken to the morgue at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

The local coroner has been notified and a post-mortem examination will be carried out at a later date.

Gardaí conducted a technical examination of the scene on Monday evening.

They are appealing for any witnesses to come forward. They would like any road users who travelled in the Cookstown area between 1.50pm and 2.10pm, and may have dash-cam footage to contact them at Ardee Garda station on 041-6871130.

The Garda Confidential Line can be contacted on 1800 666 111.

