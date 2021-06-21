Jeffrey Donaldson confirms fresh bid for DUP leadership

Thomson Reuters

Jeffrey Donaldson has announced his intention to run as a candidate for the leadership of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP).

The Lagan Valley MP confirmed his bid today and will become the party's third leader in a matter of weeks if nobody else puts their name forward by 11am on Tuesday.

The DUP has gone through a tumultuous period since the ousting of former first minister and party leader Arlene Foster in late April.

Her successor, Edwin Poots, stepped down last week following anger within the DUP regarding his nomination of Paul Givan as first minister after a deal was struck ending a stalemate over Irish language laws.

Speaking today, Mr Donaldson said: "It is with optimism for the future and recognition of the challenges facing Northern Ireland that today, I put my name forward for the leadership of the Democratic Unionist Party."

According to The Irish Times, Mr Donaldson said, if elected, he will take "decisive action to deal quickly" with the Northern Ireland Protocol, which has been widely opposed by unionists in the North.

Mr Donaldson narrowly lost the last leadership vote to Mr Poots, 19 votes to 17.