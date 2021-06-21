Mon, 21 Jun, 2021 - 13:38

Munster rape trial adjourned for day to fit new sound system in Croke Park courtroom

The court heard that a new sound system is being put in place in the courtroom, which is sitting in Croke Park to facilitate social distancing
Isabel Hayes

The child abuse trial of three men and three women has been adjourned while a new sound system is put in place in the courtroom.

Addressing the jury of eight men and seven women today, Mr Justice Paul McDermott said there were a number of sound issues that he was not happy about. The trial adjourned early last Friday as many people in the court were having trouble hearing the proceedings.

Mr Justice Paul McDermott said he had hoped the work would be completed over the weekend without disruption to the trial, but this didn't prove possible.

Mr Justice Paul McDermott said he had hoped the work would be completed over the weekend without disruption to the trial, but this didn't prove possible.

The judge said he didn't believe the adjournment would affect the length of the trial. The jury asked for an updated time frame last week and were told the trial should finish up around the end of July.

The trial will continue tomorrow.

The six family members, who can't be named for legal reasons, are accused of abusing three children between 2014 and 2016. The accused are the parents, aunts and uncles of the children.

They range in ages from 27 to 56 and live in various locations in Munster.

The parents are also accused of neglecting five of their children. All of the accused have denied the charges against them.

The charges against a seventh person – the children's 57-year-old grandmother – were withdrawn earlier this week by direction of the trial judge.

