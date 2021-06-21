Gardaí appeal for witnesses after assault leaves man with serious head injuries

Gardaí in Dublin are appealing for witnesses following a serious assault on Saturday night which led to one man being hospitalised.

The incident took place at Parnell Square North, Dublin 1 on June 19th.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene shortly after 10.15pm where they discovered a man in his mid-40s with serious head injuries.

The man was taken by ambulance to the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital where he is now said to be in a stable condition.

The scene was preserved for forensic examination and investigations into the matter are ongoing.

Gardaí are asking anyone with information, or anyone who was in the area on Saturday night to contact them at Mountjoy Garda station on 01-6668600, via the Garda confidential line on 1800-666111, or through any Garda station.