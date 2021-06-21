Only 4% of people undecided over Covid vaccine - Ipsos MRBI survey

Digital Desk Staff

Just four per cent of people say they are unsure whether they will get vaccinated for Covid-19 — down by 14 points since January, according to the results of the latest tracker survey by Ipsos MRBI for the Irish Pharmaceutical Healthcare Association (IPHA).

The number of people who either intend to get vaccinated for Covid-19, or who have already received a vaccine for the disease, has risen to 89 per cent.

The results show that 34 per cent of people will take a Covid-19 vaccine. But when combined with those who have received a Covid-19 vaccine, or 55 per cent of the sample, that number rises to 89 per cent.

Vaccine uptake

Between January and June, the number of people who said they either won’t get vaccinated for Covid-19 or were unsure about taking a vaccine has declined.

In January, seven per cent said they would refuse a Covid-19 vaccine and 18 per cent were unsure. This month, six per cent overall say they will refuse a Covid-19 vaccine and four per cent are unsure.

The results come as people between 35 and 39 can register for Covid-19 vaccination. Last week, the health authorities administered about 320,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine.

Bernard Mallee, director of Communications and Advocacy at IPHA, said: “Our health services have responded with pace and efficiency to the enormous challenge of rolling out a mass vaccination programme. They deserve huge credit for that. Equally, the global scientific community, and the experts working in biopharmaceutical manufacturing, have been able to discover and make safe and effective vaccines to contain the spread of Covid-19.

“Scientists are working hard to find answers for variants of concern. Like with all medicines, vaccines and technologies, breakthroughs happen because inventions are protected by intellectual property rights.

“In policy debates at European and global levels, we must protect these rights which, for many years, have spurred the development of new medicines for serious diseases. Waiving intellectual property rights will make no difference to supply. Vaccines-makers are already onboarding suitable production partners and investing in their own sites to surge supply. Ireland, recognised as a medicines manufacturing powerhouse, must be on the side of science, knowing that health outcomes and jobs depend on the best environment for innovation.”

Global vaccination

Vaccination is a global health and development success story. We have vaccines to prevent more than 20 life-threatening diseases, helping people of all ages live longer, healthier lives.

Vaccines administered in Ireland help to prevent 13 diseases including measles, meningitis and whooping cough. Now, we are on a path towards adding Covid-19 to the list. The World Health Organisation estimates that vaccines save up to three million lives every year.

With the exception of clean, safe drinking water, vaccination is one of the most successful and cost-effective public health interventions ever.

Vaccines have ridded the world of smallpox, driven polio to the brink of eradication, and virtually eliminated measles, diphtheria and rubella in many parts of the world.