Sun, 20 Jun, 2021 - 19:40

Outdoor drinking illegal in temporary seating areas, gardaí say

Gardaí have said pubs and restaurants are not legally permitted to serve alcohol in temporary outdoor seating areas
Gardaí have said pubs and restaurants are not legally permitted to serve alcohol in temporary outdoor seating areas.

Licensed premises across the country have been given permission to set up outdoor seating areas by local councils, with many set up on paths or in front of businesses as a solution until indoor dining is allowed.

However, gardaí have said these areas are not covered by alcohol licences originally issued by the District Court.

This means the sale of alcohol for consumption in the areas is illegal, according to The Irish Times.

“Outlets selling food or beverages are currently restricted to business on a takeaway basis or for consumption off the premises,” a Garda spokeswoman told The Irish Times, citing the Health Act 1947 (Section 31A - Temporary Restrictions) (Covid-19) (No. 2) Regulations 2021 which remains in effect.

Indoor dining and drinking will be permitted from July 5th under the Government's current reopening plan.

 

