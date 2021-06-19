Concerts and travel being cancelled due to restrictions still 'real scenarios', says consumer body

Digital Desk Staff

The potential for events like concerts and tours to be cancelled due to another round of Covid-19 restrictions has not disappeared and people should be aware of various policies before buying tickets, a consumer body has warned.

As the Irish Examiner reports, the European Consumer Centre (ECC) Ireland, an advisory organisation that is part of the overall European network, said that the “danger of a new pandemic wave and ad-hoc travel cancellations are still very real scenarios"

As people look to start enjoying events such as concerts, museums, and heritage tours with restrictions eased for the summer season.

Ireland's first test concert took place last week and more music and sport events are planned for the coming weeks, opening up the prospect of further events taking place.

However, consumer groups are warning that future cancellations remain likely due to the uncertainty surrounding travel and potential restrictions at such events and festivals.

Dispute resolution advisor with the organisation, Niamh Condell, said consumers must be aware of terms and conditions when purchasing tickets.

Cancellation terms

“The terms and conditions associated with any ticket booking should include information about refunds if the event is cancelled, or if there is a significant change - of date or venue, for example - and alters the event attendance or experience to a high degree.

“You should receive a written invoice/payment receipt or booking confirmation upon entering a ticket purchase contract," she said.

This should include the cancellation terms for all possible scenarios, the name and contact details of the seller, and detailed information on the conditions for booked, seated events, she added.

She said that if an event is cancelled for any reason, it is the ticket seller’s responsibility to resolve the issue.

While some ticket-sellers may offer you a voucher or a credit note instead of a refund, the customer does not have to accept this offer.

“You can insist on your right to a refund,” Ms Condrell said.

Even though refunds may be possible for the event itself, other costs such as travel are unlikely to be, according to ECC Ireland.