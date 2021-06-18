Fri, 18 Jun, 2021 - 22:01

Man charged in connection with seizure of large quantity of cash and cannabis in Dublin

The man is due to appear in court on Saturday.
A man has been charged following the discovery of over €150,000 in cash and approximately €180,000 worth of cannabis in Dublin.

As part of an ongoing investigation targeting persons suspected of being involved in organised crime, officers attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and Special Crime Task Force intercepted a van on Oscar Traynor Road in Coolock, Dublin 5 on Thursday night.

The van was searched and €15,000 in cash was discovered which was seized by officers.

A man (46) was arrested on suspicion of involvement in money laundering offences and was brought to Coolock Garda station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

A follow-up search of a premises in North Dublin led to the discovery of a further sum of cash, bringing the total amount to €153,900, in addition to the quantity of cannabis herb, which is estimated to have a street value of €180,000.

The drugs will now be forwarded to the FSI for analysis.

The arrested man has since been charged with offences contrary to Section 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1977/84 and Section 7 of the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing) Act 2010.

He is expected to appear in court on Saturday, June 19th, and investigations into the matter are ongoing.

