Employers want right to ask if employees are vaccinated, survey finds

Almost 60 per cent of employers said they want the right to ask their members of staff if they have received the Covid-19 vaccine, according to the findings of a recent survey.

The results of the joint survey, carried out by CIPD Ireland and Industrial Relations News, were shared at a conference on Friday, showing 39 per cent of employers also felt they should have the right to ask for proof of vaccination from their workers.

According to The Irish Times, 49 per cent of employers said they do not have any conditions for staff who have not received the Covid shot, but 38 per cent added they would suggest for employees to continue to work from home.

CIPD's Mary Connaughton said employers have very little clarity on the matter.

"What we found interesting in our survey was how many employers [58 per cent] want to be able to find out about vaccinations. Their key ask is they want to ask employees if they are vaccinated so they actually know."

Remote working was another key issue cited by many employers, with 66 per cent saying key personnel seeking to work remotely in the next year could prove challenging, while 36 per cent said staff requesting to work from abroad may also raise difficulties.

The survey, which involved 225 companies, found 38 per cent were planning on increasing wages this year, while only 1 per cent said pay cuts are on the horizon.