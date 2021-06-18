Fri, 18 Jun, 2021 - 16:16

Woman (80s) killed in Cavan road collision

The crash took place shortly after 10am on Friday.
A woman in her early 80s has been killed in a road collision in Co Cavan.

The crash occurred in the townland of Monelty, Stradone shortly after 10am on Friday morning.

Gardaí attended the scene of the collision where the woman was pronounced dead.

Her body has since been taken to Cavan General Hospital where a postmortem will be carried out.

The road remains closed due to a Garda forensic collision investigation, however local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses, particularly road users with camera footage, to contact Cavan Garda Station on 049-4368800, the Garda confidential line on 1800-666111 or any Garda station.

