Gardaí ask public not to park illegally at beaches

James Cox

The good weather last weekend saw a rise in illegal parking at beaches and other public amenities and gardaí have issued a public appeal for people not to do so ahead of this weekend.

Gardaí said illegal parking has led to dangerous situations such as pedestrians being forced to walk along busy and dangerous roads.

“It can also prevent emergency services from gaining access to these amenities a seaside locations which could lead to the loss of life,” said a Garda spokesperson.

They went on to encourage the public to plan journeys in advance and think safely when parking vehicles.

“The outcome of parking illegally could be far more serious than a FCPN or vehicle towing and puts others and your own life at risk.

“An Garda Siochana reminds and encourages the public to social distance and follow public health guidelines when attending these locations this Summer.”

This week also marks National Water Safety Week.

Speaking last week, Water Safety Ireland chief executive John Leech said: “It really is a lovely time to go swimming, and we want people to go swimming and to enjoy it but for casual swimmers, inexperienced swimmers, go to one of the lifeguarded waterways.

“There is a whole list of them on our website at watersafety.ie so choose from one of the almost 140 of them nationwide and that really is the safest place that you can swim.”