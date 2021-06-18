‘No firm indication’ of loyalist protest planned for Dublin, Garda chief says

There has been “no firm indication whatsoever” that loyalists intend to stage a protest in Dublin, according to Garda Commissioner Drew Harris.

His comments follow some reports that loyalists may protest against the Northern Ireland protocol in the Irish capital in July.

Mr Harris said gardaí and the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) were monitoring any potential developments.

“We obviously remain in consultation with our colleagues, the Police Service of Northern Ireland, and this specific question has been asked,” he said on Friday.

“They will keep us informed of anything that they hear which may indicate that protests may happen in Dublin.

“But we have no firm indication whatsoever of protests being held here, as reported.”