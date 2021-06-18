Family of teen killed in horse riding accident ask public to line cortège route

Sarah Slater

The family of a teenage girl who died in an accident at an equestrian centre during the week has asked that as many people as possible line the road to her home on Friday evening.

Fifteen-year-old Tiggy (Allegra) Hancock, from Corries House, Corries, Bagenalstown, Co Carlow died on Wednesday afternoon at the Greenogue Equestrian Centre, Rathcoole, Co Dublin.

The champion equestrian rider was rushed to Our Lady’s Hospital in Crumlin shortly after 2pm, but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Her cortège will travel via Ballinree, with the death notice on Rip.ie stating: “People are welcome to line the route while adhering to health (Covid-19) guidelines,” for their “beloved daughter” and “cherished sister”.

Following the news of Tiggy's death, Horse Sport Ireland issued a statement, in which the group extended their "deepest sympathies" to her family, describing Tiggy as "a highly talented young athlete and a respected member of our Pony High Performance Eventing Programme".

The Kilkenny College student is survived by her parents Frank and Jane, along with sisters Eliza and Lucy.

The young girl’s remains will be brought home from Kearney’s funeral home in Co Carlow at 8pm on Friday.

Her Funeral Mass will be held at 2pm at the Church of the Good Shepard Lorum Church of Ireland in a private family funeral. Her burial will take place in the adjoining cemetery.

Tiggy is also mourned by her aunts Angela, Alice, Katya, Kate, Serena, Lillias and uncles David, Tom, Richard and Peter, cousins India, Felix, India Elsa, godparents Linda, Clem, Nick, Allegra, Andrew, Ann Minchin, and her many friends.

A Health and Safety Authority investigation into the circumstances of her death is ongoing.