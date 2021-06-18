Fri, 18 Jun, 2021 - 15:27

Family of teen killed in horse riding accident ask public to line cortège route

Tiggy Hancock's funeral mass is due to be held on Saturday.
Family of teen killed in horse riding accident ask public to line cortège route

Sarah Slater

The family of a teenage girl who died in an accident at an equestrian centre during the week has asked that as many people as possible line the road to her home on Friday evening.

Fifteen-year-old Tiggy (Allegra) Hancock, from Corries House, Corries, Bagenalstown, Co Carlow died on Wednesday afternoon at the Greenogue Equestrian Centre, Rathcoole, Co Dublin.

The champion equestrian rider was rushed to Our Lady’s Hospital in Crumlin shortly after 2pm, but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Her cortège will travel via Ballinree, with the death notice on Rip.ie stating: “People are welcome to line the route while adhering to health (Covid-19) guidelines,” for their “beloved daughter” and “cherished sister”.

Following the news of Tiggy's death, Horse Sport Ireland issued a statement, in which the group extended their "deepest sympathies" to her family, describing Tiggy as "a highly talented young athlete and a respected member of our Pony High Performance Eventing Programme".

The Kilkenny College student is survived by her parents Frank and Jane, along with sisters Eliza and Lucy.

The young girl’s remains will be brought home from Kearney’s funeral home in Co Carlow at 8pm on Friday.

Her Funeral Mass will be held at 2pm at the Church of the Good Shepard Lorum Church of Ireland in a private family funeral. Her burial will take place in the adjoining cemetery.

Tiggy is also mourned by her aunts Angela, Alice, Katya, Kate, Serena, Lillias and uncles David, Tom, Richard and Peter, cousins India, Felix, India Elsa, godparents Linda, Clem, Nick, Allegra, Andrew, Ann Minchin, and her many friends.

A Health and Safety Authority investigation into the circumstances of her death is ongoing.

More in this section

Building beside creche in Laois infested with rats, councillors claim Building beside creche in Laois infested with rats, councillors claim
Man arrested after woman threatened with knife in Cork hijacking Man arrested after woman threatened with knife in Cork hijacking
Kevin Lunney abduction accused asked gardaí to leave his family alone Kevin Lunney abduction accused asked gardaí to leave his family alone
Taoiseach: Stability must be restored in North following Poots resignation

Taoiseach: Stability must be restored in North following Poots resignation

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860
Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes
Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more