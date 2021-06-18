Fri, 18 Jun, 2021 - 13:40

Cyclist injured in Tallaght hit-and-run

The incident occurred on Wednesday morning
James Cox

Gardaí are investigating a hit-and-run incident, involving a cyclist and a car, that occurred on the Cheeverstwon Road at the junction with Fortunestown Way, Tallaght, Dublin 24, on Wednesday at 8.30am.

It is reported a black VW Passat car collided with the cyclist and failed to remain at the scene. The cyclist, a woman aged in her 20s, was taken to Tallaght University Hospital with serious but non life threatening injuries.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Gardaí are particularly interested in speaking to any witness or road users who may have camera footage (dash-cam) and were in the area between 8am and 9am. Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Tallaght on 01 666 6000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

