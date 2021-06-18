Almost no Covid deaths among vaccinated as Ireland tops daily jab record

There are now almost no deaths related to Covid-19 among people who have been vaccinated in Ireland, according to a top health official.

There have been 38 deaths associated with the disease since mid-May, according to the chair of the National Public Health Emergency Team’s modelling group, Professor Philip Nolan.

It is understood that several of these deaths occurred earlier in the year, and are only now being recorded. Daily data on Covid-19 deaths has been unavailable in the State since a cyberattack on the HSE.

“We don’t have final confirmations on fatalities in May and June, but all of the data we have suggests that there have been very few deaths with this infection in the course of April, May and June due to the protective effect of vaccination,” Prof Nolan said.

Vaccine record

It comes as Ireland reached a new daily record for Covid vaccine administration.

Over 58,000 doses were administered yesterday, according to HSE chief executive Paul Reid.

The health service chief said the State was on course to deliver 330,000 doses by the end of this week.

“Some good news for Friday,” he tweeted earlier this morning.

“Yesterday we had our highest daily administration of vaccines at over 58,000. On course for up to 330,000 this week.

“Hospital #Covid19 inpatients down to 52 (24 hospitals with 2 or less), 18 in ICU. As always, let’s protect this huge progress.”

It was confirmed yesterday that the vaccine registration portal will be open to those aged 35 to 39 from this Sunday, although delivery is expected to be slower as supply lines reduce.

Mr Reid told media that the vaccine rollout is reaching a “strong peak” this week, with weekly doses administered set to drop to 200,000 in July as the rollout moves to two supply lines of jabs from Pfizer and Moderna.

Around 61 per cent of people in Ireland have had their first vaccine dose and 31 per cent are fully vaccinated.

More than 3.4 million jabs have been administered to date, including over 2.3 million first doses and 1.2 million second doses.