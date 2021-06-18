Three arrested after group throws glass at Dublin restaurant workers

Three men have been arrested after an incident on Dublin’s South William Street that reportedly saw a group throw glass at restaurant workers.

The incident took place yesterday night at around 9.30pm and resulted in one of the workers attending hospital for their injuries.

Gardaí are investigating the incident, which follows recent reports of public disorder around the city centre area.

“Gardaí are investigating reports of a group of four persons causing a disturbance on South William Street,” a Garda statement said.

“It is reported the group threw glass and glass bottles at staff members of a premises in the area.

“One such staff member attended St James Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

“Garda attended the scene and three men, two early 20s and one late teens, were arrested and taken to Pearse Street Garda station.”