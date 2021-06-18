Dublin City Council paints rainbow walk on Capel Street

James Cox

Dublin City Council has painteded a rainbow walk on Capel Street in partnership with Dublin Pride.

It was painted onto the street overnight outside PantiBar by a crew from the Traffic Section.

The idea for the rainbow walk, believed to be the first of its kind in this country, was raised at an Area Committee meeting last week.

In partnership with @DublinPride our Traffic section crew installed a #Pride rainbow walk on Capel Street overnight, just outside Pantibar! 🌈 If, as expected, the rainbow walk is deemed a success, we plan to paint more in other city-centre locations next week. 🏳️‍🌈 #CityRecovery pic.twitter.com/4XAQB1zvvJ — Dublin City Council (@DubCityCouncil) June 18, 2021

This initiative is part of a wider programme led by the Office of City Recovery.

“If, as expected, the rainbow walk on Capel Street is deemed a success, the City Council plans to paint more rainbow walks in other city-centre locations next week,” the council said in a statement.

“Dublin City Council is proud to show its support for the LGBTQ+ community.”