Building beside creche in Laois infested with rats, councillors claim

Parents, staff and residents have expressed concern as a building beside a creche in Laois has been infested with rats.

The situation was described as “an absolute and utter disgrace” at a council meeting yesterday, according to the Laois Nationalist.

Councillor Ben Brennan called for the immediate demolition of the HSE-owned building.

The former dispensary and adjacent clinic in Doonane, near Crettyard, is derelict after being left vacant for many years.

Cllr Brennan said the building is not only overrun with rats, but also in danger of collapse.

“It is cracked in the middle, the head of the main entrance door is completely broken and the trussed roof has collapsed. It is going to come down on top of some child and rats are getting into the creche beside it,” the Independent councillor told a meeting of Graiguecullen-Portarlington Municipal District.

He described the condition of the building as an “absolute and utter disgrace,” even more so due to the fact that '22 or 23' children are attending the creche next door.

“The creche owner has taken two or three dead rats out of it. The building next door is also an absolute death trap. Any bit of wind could bring it down.”

Cllr Brennan said he has received letters from the creche owner and neighbouring residents, adding that local people are very concerned.

Councillor Pádraig Fleming also said the building should be demolished.

Laois County Council has issued a notice to the HSE, seeking demolition of the former dispensary, according to area engineer Philip McVeigh.

The HSE has been contacted for comment.