Fri, 18 Jun, 2021 - 10:36

Tesco ‘very keen’ for resolution to Brexit spat over Northern Ireland trade

Tesco's chief executive says product availability at their 50 stores in the North is currently ‘really good’
Tesco ‘very keen’ for resolution to Brexit spat over Northern Ireland trade

Thomson Reuters

Tesco, one of Ireland and Britain's biggest retailers, is “very keen” for the UK government and the European Union to resolve a dispute over whether chilled meat products such as sausages, produced in mainland UK, can continue to be sold in the North.

Under post-Brexit trade rules agreed last year, Northern Ireland is effectively treated as part of the EU for customs purposes under a protocol to avoid border checks with the Republic.

Britain has not committed to follow EU food safety rules after Brexit, which according to the EU means chilled meat from mainland Britain should no longer be sold in Northern Ireland.

On Thursday Britain asked the European Union for a further three months to resolve the dispute.

“We're clearly very keen for the government to find a sustainable solution for the Northern Irish protocol with the EU and we're waiting with interest ... we're looking forward to a resolution,” Tesco chief executive Ken Murphy told reporters after the group updated on first quarter trading.

He said product availability at Tesco's 50 stores in the North is currently “really good”.

“Where we have had challenges in terms of bringing product into the north we have been able to switch to local supply,” he said.

Murphy said that even if the UK and the EU failed to find a solution, Tesco would still be able to service its business in the North.

“We'll be able to supply the vast majority of what we supply today at competitive prices,” he said.

More in this section

Man arrested after woman threatened with knife in Cork hijacking Man arrested after woman threatened with knife in Cork hijacking
Dublin City Council paints rainbow walk on Capel Street Dublin City Council paints rainbow walk on Capel Street
Who will succeed Edwin Poots as DUP leader? Who will succeed Edwin Poots as DUP leader?
Building beside creche in Laois infested with rats, councillors claim

Building beside creche in Laois infested with rats, councillors claim

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860
Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes
Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more