Fri, 18 Jun, 2021 - 10:23

Man (30s) arrested in Dublin in invoice re-direct fraud investigation

He was arrested in the Milltown area
James Cox

Gardaí attached to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau have arrested a man, aged in his 30s, today after a search was conducted in the Milltown area of Dublin 14.

He was arrested in relation to the ongoing investigation under Operation SKEIN and is currently detained at Blackrock Garda Station under Section 50 Criminal Justice Act, 2007.

Operation SKEIN is an investigation into international BEC/invoice re-direct fraud being committed form Ireland and the laundering of the proceeds through accounts here.

It is known now that this criminal organisation have stolen over €15 million worldwide in invoice redirect frauds/BEC frauds with at least €8 — €9 million laundered through the bank accounts of gang members and money mules all over Ireland.

