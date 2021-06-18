Man arrested after woman threatened with knife in Cork hijacking

By Cate McCurry, PA

A man in his 30s has been arrested after a woman was threatened with a knife in a hijacking incident in Cork city.

Shortly before midnight on June 9th, a woman was sitting in her car on Redforge Road when she was approached by a man.

The man, armed with a knife, threatened the woman and demanded she get out of the car.

The woman got out of the car and took the car keys with her.

The man then got into the car but was unable to start it.

He then threatened the woman again and demanded she hand over the keys.

The man then dropped the knife and ran off.

The knife was later recovered at the scene.

An investigation was carried out by detectives at Watercourse Road garda station.

On Thursday a search warrant was executed at a house in Cork city, with the assistance of the armed support unit and uniformed gardaí from Watercourse Road.

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested and detained at Mayfield Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He was charged and is to appear before Cork City District Court on Friday morning.