Callers 'cloning' local Garda station numbers to get bank details

Stephen Maguire

Callers in Co Donegal are using what appear to be cloned phone numbers of local Garda stations to extract bank details from members of the public.

Gardaí in Milford have issued a warning after a number of calls earlier today.

The calls look like they are coming from numbers used by local Garda stations.

One woman was contacted on a mobile phone to say there had been suspicious activity detected in connection with her PPS number.

The caller then said she would receive a call from her local Garda station. The woman then did receive a call, and the calling number was the same one attached to her local Garda station.

PPS number

The victim provided her PPS number to the caller because she believed the call to be genuine as she had her local Garda station number saved on her mobile phone.

Gardaí have confirmed that a similar incident happened in the Bunbeg area of west Donegal this morning.

The victim there also gave their bank account details, as they believed the call to be legitimate as the calling number appeared to be that of their local Garda station.

A Garda spokesperson warned people never to give out personal details to anyone over the phone.

"Please be advised that gardaí will never call you and request personal (PPS number etc) or financial details.

"Should you receive a similar call, please hang up and do not divulge any personal details regardless of the caller's contact number.

"If you have fallen victim to this scam, please alert gardaí and your financial institution immediately."