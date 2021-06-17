Thu, 17 Jun, 2021 - 16:22

Gradual approach needed for lifting of restrictions on mass gatherings, says Hiqa

A report from Hiqa noted that while the risk of transmission can be reduced using a 'layered mitigation approach', "it is unlikely that risk can be eliminated entirely".
Gradual approach needed for lifting of restrictions on mass gatherings, says Hiqa

A gradual easing of restrictions surrounding mass events is needed to limit the transmission of Covid-19 according to a report from the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa).

Examining how Ireland could see a return of large crowds and gatherings, Hiqa advised that "any easing should take consideration of infection levels in the community, levels of vaccination coverage, the risk posed by circulating variants of concern, and the capacity of the healthcare system".

In forming the advice, Hiqa examined a number of studies, public health guidance from 22 countries and two international agencies.

Two options were examined for pre-event testing, with 12 of the 22 countries adopting some form of screening system prior to large events.

Six countries (Austria, Czech Republic, France, Italy, Norway, and Switzerland) specified the use of PCR or antigen tests prior to the event, while just three countries (Belgium, Denmark and Portugal) required PCRs tests only, and a further three (England, Germany and the Netherlands) specified antigen tests only.

Hiqa noted the timeframe in which the tests needed to be taken varied between countries, ranging form seven days before the event to right before entry, while the sampling method (being taken by the people themselves, or by a test provider) also differed.

Crowds attended a test event at Iveagh Garden's in Dublin last week. Image: PA

Evidence from 11 studies also showed the implementation of a range of public health measures can reduce the risk of Covid-19 transmission at large events, however, "there were important limitations associated with these studies".

"While one included study reported that extremely stringent mitigation measures substantially reduced the risk of transmission, it is unlikely that risk can be eliminated entirely," the report adds.

Layered mitigation approach

As all the studies used a 'layered mitigation approach', meaning a range of public health measures were adopted (testing, use of hand sanitiser, wearing of face masks, etc.), Hiqa stated it is not possible to determine the effectiveness of any single measure.

The report adds positive cases were detected after four out of eight events which trialled pre-event testing. "It is not know if transmission occurred during the event despite various mitigation measures in place, or if these cases were already infected."

Following their research, Hiqa suggested events should be outdoors where possible, in areas with good ventilation, and held over a shorter period of time.

The authority said pilot events in Ireland may provide useful evidence to guide their safe return, while measures around mass gatherings should be eased incrementally, in line with the public health conditions.

Hiqa stated a risk assessment should be carried out prior to any mass gathering and a layered mitigation approach should be adopted to reduce the risk of transmission.

Consideration should also be given to pre-event testing or the issuing of 'green certs' to those who have been vaccinated, recovered from, or tested negative for Covid-19, the report adds.

More in this section

Adult children refused access to full private hearing of claims against father's estate Adult children refused access to full private hearing of claims against father's estate
New information in search for Irish man missing in US national park New information in search for Irish man missing in US national park
Government outlines concern over relocation of national maternity hospital Government outlines concern over relocation of national maternity hospital
Poots faces DUP disarray as majority against decision to nominate First Minister

Poots faces DUP disarray as majority against decision to nominate First Minister

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860
Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes
Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more