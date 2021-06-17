Thu, 17 Jun, 2021 - 13:59

Gardaí appeal for witnesses after body found on Dublin quays

A man in his 30s was found dead in Ormond Quay Lower in the early hours of Friday June 4th.
By Michelle Devane, PA

An investigation is under way after a man was found dead in Dublin city centre, gardaí said.

The body of the man, in his 30s, was discovered on the boardwalk area of Ormond Quay Lower at about 6.20am on June 4th.

Gardaí are now appealing for anyone with information to contact them, particularly anyone who was in the Ormond Quay area between 6pm on Thursday June 3rd and 6.20am on Friday June 4th.

A post-mortem examination has been carried out but the results are not being made available for operational reasons.

Gardaí at Store Street can be contacted on 01-666 8000 or on the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

