Fianna Fáil TD 'may leave' party unless Government offer full mica redress scheme

Fianna Fáil TD for Mayo Dara Calleary may leave the party if the Government do not offer a 100 per cent redress scheme to those whose properties have been impacted by mica.

Mr Calleary is understood to have informed Fianna Fáil bosses of his stance, according to the Irish Examiner, while other rural TDs are also reported to have pushed the Government to back Sinn Féin's motion for the full redress scheme.

Sources claim several TD's threatened to quit over the matter, with the former minister of agriculture urging the Government to "sort it out" at Fianna Fáil's parliamentary party meeting on Wednesday night.

A large mica protest was held in Dublin on Tuesday, calling for the 100 per cent redress scheme, with Minister for Housing Darragh O'Brien due to engage with representative groups.

The Government has previously stated that covering the costs caused by mica would be in excess of €1 billion.

The issue has predominantly impacted properties in counties Donegal, Mayo, Sligo and Clare, causing the structures to crack and crumble.

Some family homes have been left unlivable due to the extensive damage caused by mica, with Mr Calleary telling the Fianna Fáil meeting that the delay in offering a full redress scheme is adding to the "mental torture" for the homeowners.