Paul Givan and Michelle O’Neill confirmed as North's First and Deputy First Ministers

By David Young and Cate McCurry, PA

Paul Givan and Michelle O’Neill have accepted their nominations as First and deputy First Ministers of Northern Ireland, despite significant opposition from senior DUP members over the process.

DUP leader Edwin Poots formally nominated Lagan Valley MLA Mr Givan at a special sitting of the Assembly on Thursday.

Sinn Féin’s Conor Murphy nominated his party colleague Ms O’Neill to take up the role of Deputy First Minister.

DUP leader Edwin Poots nominated Paul Givan as Northern Ireland’s First Minister. Photo: Mark Marlow/PA

Mr Givan thanked his party leader for having “confidence in me”.

He told the Assembly he shares the same “drive and determination” to serve the people of Northern Ireland as the party leaders before him.

He added: “There is much goodwill from the public for this place to work.

“We must recognise there is more in common than separates us. Northern Ireland is a special place.”

However, it is understood a significant majority of DUP MLAs and MPs voted against Edwin Poots’s decision to nominate a First Minister.

The vote was taken after a heated internal party meeting at Stormont ahead of the nomination process in the Assembly.

The PA news agency understands that Mr Poots and First Minister designate Paul Givan had left the room before the vote took place.

One senior party source at the meeting described the atmosphere. “Dreadful. Utterly dreadful. Never experienced the like of it,” said the source.