Thu, 17 Jun, 2021 - 12:56

€25,000 award after shampoo dispenser fell on man's toe in luxury hotel

Building site foreman said he had to quit golf and football after the shower injury
€25,000 award after shampoo dispenser fell on man's toe in luxury hotel

Ray Managh

A 38-year-old building site foreman, who had to quit golf and football after a shampoo dispenser crushed one of his big toes, has been awarded €25,000 damages against a top Dublin hotel.

Judge James McCourt said in the Circuit Civil court that Mark Gallagher had been having a shower in the gym at The Marker Hotel in Dublin’s Docklands when the dispenser fell from its wall fitting and struck him on his right big toe.

“Although he has been greatly discommoded by his injury he hasn’t made a song and dance about it and is now doing a more sedentary job within the building trade,” Judge McCourt said.

Barrister Conor Kearney, for Gallagher, told the court Mr Gallagher lives in Cashel, Achill Island, Co Mayo, and travels up and down to his work in Dublin.

Mr Kearney, who appeared with Tiernan Solicitors, said Mr Gallagher had been using the gym in the hotel at Grand Canal Quay, Dublin, on 9th March 2017 when the accident happened.

Judge McCourt, assessing damages in the case in which liability was conceded, said medical reports revealed that prior to the accident Mr Gallagher had suffered from undetected arthritis in his right big toe. The arthritis had been exacerbated by the shampoo dispenser striking it and causing a crush injury.

The judge said Mr Gallagher’s medical advisers believed it may be necessary for him to undergo a fusion procedure on his toe.

More in this section

New information in search for Irish man missing in US national park New information in search for Irish man missing in US national park
Sinn Féin hits highest level of support ever in Irish Times poll Sinn Féin hits highest level of support ever in Irish Times poll
Tributes paid to Det Garda Colm Horkan on anniversary of death Tributes paid to Det Garda Colm Horkan on anniversary of death
Crisis averted in North after late night deal on Irish language

Crisis averted in North after late night deal on Irish language

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860
Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes
Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more