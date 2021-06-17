Thu, 17 Jun, 2021 - 12:06

Vaccine portal open to people aged 35-39 from Sunday

Those aged 35-39 will be able to access the vaccine portal from Sunday
Vaccine portal open to people aged 35-39 from Sunday

The vaccine portal will be open to those aged 35-39 from Sunday, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has confirmed.

Mr Donnelly said he was “delighted to announce for some of you under 40s - the registration for a Covid-19 vaccine will open to those aged 35-39 on Sunday.

“Starting with those age 39, 38 on Monday and so on.”

This age group will be offered mRNA vaccines, such as the Pfizer or Moderna jabs.

Political sources told The Irish Times that the vaccine programme has been ramped up in recent weeks after a substantial increase in deliveries, which is set to carry on throughout June.

Meanwhile, the “profile will change” in July with a focus on using the two mRNA vaccines going forward.

AstraZeneca will continue to be used to complete second doses for those who already received a first dose of AstraZeneca.

More in this section

Tributes paid to Det Garda Colm Horkan on anniversary of death Tributes paid to Det Garda Colm Horkan on anniversary of death
Crisis averted in North after late night deal on Irish language Crisis averted in North after late night deal on Irish language
Sinn Féin hits highest level of support ever in Irish Times poll Sinn Féin hits highest level of support ever in Irish Times poll
New information in search for Irish man missing in US national park

New information in search for Irish man missing in US national park

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860
Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes
Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more