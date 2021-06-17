Vaccine portal open to people aged 35-39 from Sunday

The vaccine portal will be open to those aged 35-39 from Sunday, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has confirmed.

Mr Donnelly said he was “delighted to announce for some of you under 40s - the registration for a Covid-19 vaccine will open to those aged 35-39 on Sunday.

“Starting with those age 39, 38 on Monday and so on.”

This age group will be offered mRNA vaccines, such as the Pfizer or Moderna jabs.

Political sources told The Irish Times that the vaccine programme has been ramped up in recent weeks after a substantial increase in deliveries, which is set to carry on throughout June.

Meanwhile, the “profile will change” in July with a focus on using the two mRNA vaccines going forward.

AstraZeneca will continue to be used to complete second doses for those who already received a first dose of AstraZeneca.