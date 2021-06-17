Thu, 17 Jun, 2021 - 10:39

Watch: Netflix release trailer for Sophie Toscan du Plantier documentary

The documentary is set for release at the end of June.
Watch: Netflix release trailer for Sophie Toscan du Plantier documentary

Netflix have released a trailer for their new documentary about the murder of French woman Sophie Toscan du Plantier in Schull, Co Cork in 1996.

The documentary, produced by Lightbox and directed by BAFTA nominee John Dower is set for release on June 30th, examining one of the country's most high-profile murders.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q-FoSNGGldg

'Sophie: A Murder in West Cork' will detail the events leading up to the documentary producer's death over 20 years ago, and the long-running investigation that ensued.

Sophie's family, members of the local area and Irish journalists are included in the documentary, as well as the testimony of Ian Bailey.

Bailey has been at the centre of the investigation and was tried and convicted for the murder by a French court in his absence in 2019. However, the Irish High Court ruled against his extradition and Bailey has always denied any involvement in Sophie's death.

More in this section

Crisis averted in North after late night deal on Irish language Crisis averted in North after late night deal on Irish language
Sinn Féin hits highest level of support ever in Irish Times poll Sinn Féin hits highest level of support ever in Irish Times poll
Convicted rapist on trial for making death threats to barristers Convicted rapist on trial for making death threats to barristers
Tributes paid to Det Garda Colm Horkan on anniversary of death

Tributes paid to Det Garda Colm Horkan on anniversary of death

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860
Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes
Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more