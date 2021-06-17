Thu, 17 Jun, 2021 - 08:13

Man arrested as gardaí seize €592,000 worth of cannabis in Roscommon

Gardaí found a sophisticated growhouse during the search
James Cox

Gardaí arrested one man, aged in his 20s, and seized approximately €592,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb during a search operation in Frenchpark, Co Roscommon yesterday.

As part of an intelligence led operation, gardaí obtained a search warrant for a residence in Frenchpark. The search was conducted at 3.30pm by the Roscommon and Longford Divisional Drugs Unit.

During the course of the search, a sophisticated growhouse was discovered in the residence and external sheds on the property. A total of 139 cannabis plants of varying maturity were seized, with an estimated street value of €112,000.

Approximately 22.5kg of vacuum packed cannabis herb was also seized with an estimated street value of €480,000. All drugs will now be sent for analysis.

The man, aged in his 20s, is currently detained in Castlerea Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.

