Two teenagers die in separate incidents in Dublin and Waterford

James Cox

Two teenagers have died after separate incidents in Dublin and Waterford on Wednesday.

Gardaí in Ballyfermot attended an equestrian centre at Tay Lane, Co Dublin, at around 2pm according to The Irish Times.

Dublin Fire Brigade and the National Ambulance Service provided medical assistance to a 15-year-old girl who was injured during an exercise event.

She was then taken to Children's Health Ireland at Crumlin, where she later died.

Gardaí confirmed the coroner has been notified while the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) will carry out an examination today.

Gardaí said investigations are ongoing. A file will be prepared for the Coroner’s Court.

In a separate incident, a boy was pronounced dead after a workplace accident in Dungarvan, Co Waterford. Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene.

The HSA has been notified and will carry out an investigation into the accident. A file will be prepared for the coroner.