Dublin Bay South byelection profile: Housing key issue in constituency of renters

Tomas Doherty

The forthcoming byelection in Dublin Bay South is set for July 8th.

Canvassing is already well underway and 12 candidates have been confirmed to date.

The constituency stretches from Terenure to Sandymount and includes Rathgar, Rathmines, Donnybrook, Ringsend and the South East Inner City.

Dublin Bay South has a reputation as a Fine Gael stronghold and is one of the most liberal constituencies in the State.

It is also among the most diverse areas in the country, with large numbers of non-Irish nationals. Roughly 75 per cent of the usually resident population in the constituency stated their nationality as Irish in the 2016 Census, which is lower than the national average (87 per cent).

Just over 20 per cent of the constituency had nationalities other than Irish. This included people who said their nationality was British (2.2 per cent), Polish (1.1 per cent), Lithuanian (0.3 per cent), from another EU country (8.1 per cent) or from the rest of the world (8.6 per cent).

Housing has dominated the campaign so far, with Sinn Féin saying the election will be about home ownership and rents.

Dublin Bay South has a higher share of flats and apartments than nationally (49 per cent compared to 11.8 per cent), and a lower proportion of houses and bungalows (48.2 per cent compared to 86.5 per cent).

The constituency also has a larger percentage of houses that are rented from a private landlord (44.3 per cent) than nationally (18.3 per cent). Most of the homes in Portobello, Ranelagh, Rathmines and Ballsbridge are privately rented.

With high rents and other expensive living costs in the capital, affordable and social housing is likely to be a dominant campaign issue.

Social housing is currently concentrated in the inner city areas of the constituency. There is a planned development of 3,500 homes on the former glass bottle site in Ringsend, 500 of which will be affordable.

Concerns about bus and cycle lanes are also proving contentious locally along with plans for the long promised metro.

There is no female TD in the constituency which is currently represented by Green Party leader Eamon Ryan, Sinn Féin TD Chris Andrews and Fianna Fáil TD Jim O’Callaghan.

The candidates are James Geoghegan for Fine Gael, Deirdre Conroy for Fianna Fáil, Claire Byrne for the Green Party, Lynn Boylan for Sinn Féin, Ivana Bacik for Labour, Sarah Durcan for the Social Democrats, Brigid Purcell for PBP/Solidarity, Mairéad Tóibín for Aontu, Justin Barrett for the National Party, Jacqui Gilbourne for Renua and independents Peter Dooley and Mannix Flynn.