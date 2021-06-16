Wed, 16 Jun, 2021 - 17:34

Convicted rapist on trial for making death threats to barristers

A convicted rapist on trial for allegedly making death threats told gardaí he ordered the murder of the barrister who prosecuted him
Convicted rapist on trial for making death threats to barristers

Stephen Bourke

A convicted rapist on trial for allegedly making death threats told gardaí he ordered the murder of the barrister who prosecuted him – and said “the only reason he’s not dead is because I decided to do it myself”.

Michael Murray (50), with an address at Seafield Road, Killiney, Dublin, is accused of leaving messages with threats to kill against Dominic McGinn SC and Tony McGillicuddy BL between November 6th, 2014 and February 11th, 2015.

Murray is also facing harassment charges over allegations he made online posts advertising Mr McGinn and two other people involved with his rape trial as prostitutes. He has pleaded not guilty to all of these charges.

At Dublin Circuit Criminal Court today Detective Garda Daniel Treacy said Murray was arrested at the Midlands Prison on May 8th, 2015.

The month before, the court heard, Murray resisted a search while being taken to hospital, and got into a struggle with prison officers who spotted a white Samsung phone sticking out of his buttocks and seized it.

Det Gda Treacy told Seán Gillane SC, prosecuting, that Murray initially denied using the phone to contact Mr McGinn and Mr McGillicuddy, saying others had access to the phone.

But Murray went on to say he wanted Mr McGinn dead for prosecuting him for rape.

On Monday Murray pleaded guilty to possessing a mobile phone without the permission of the governor while he was in custody at the Midlands Prison on February 11th, 2015.

The trial continues tomorrow before Judge Karen O'Connor and a jury, and is expected to run for up to four weeks.

More in this section

Permission for wind farm with tallest structures in Ireland quashed by High Court Permission for wind farm with tallest structures in Ireland quashed by High Court
Brennans spend big on hotel upgrades to 'batten down hatches' until tourists return Brennans spend big on hotel upgrades to 'batten down hatches' until tourists return
Claims pandemic payment disincentivising return to work dismissed by Oireachtas committee Claims pandemic payment disincentivising return to work dismissed by Oireachtas committee
No evidence to support antigen tests reopening international travel, Holohan says

No evidence to support antigen tests reopening international travel, Holohan says

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860
Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes
Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more