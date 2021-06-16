Wed, 16 Jun, 2021 - 15:25

Mother of Nora Quoirin ‘pleased’ as ‘misadventure’ inquest verdict overturned

The teenager was found dead nine days after going missing from a resort in Malaysia
By Michelle Devane, PA

The mother of Nora Quoirin, a French-Irish teenager whose body was found near a Malaysian jungle resort, has welcomed the decision by a court to overturn an inquest verdict of “misadventure” in her death.

Meabh Quoirin said it was the “only reasonable” outcome after it was changed to an open verdict on Wednesday.

The 15-year-old London schoolgirl was discovered dead nine days after she went missing from an eco-resort in the south-east Asian state in August 2019.

Her family believe she was abducted.

Speaking following the Malaysian court’s decision, Ms Quoirin said the family were relieved by the outcome.

“It’s a very big day for us, we’re very emotional,” she told the BBC.

“But we’re very pleased with the outcome. Nora was always going to be worth fighting for and this is the verdict we wanted.

“It was really the only reasonable verdict open to us in the sense that the proof that we had could only really lead to this road as a credible one as far as we were concerned.”

