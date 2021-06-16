Wed, 16 Jun, 2021 - 14:49

Gardaí warn of nationwide scam phone calls concerning PPS numbers

An Garda Síochána has issued a warning to the Irish public amid nationwide reports of automated scam phone calls concerning PPS numbers.

Officers have issued fraud prevention advice in the wake of reports of the calls from Donegal, Monaghan, Dublin and Kilkenny.

Gardaí said the scam calls are mainly coming from numbers with a 087 prefix.

“The recipient is called and advised via a recorded message that An Garda Síochána is investigating them in relation to suspicious activity linked to their PPS number,” a Garda statement said of the scam calls.

“In order to rectify the situation the recipient is then advised to press a number to speak to someone further in relation to the matter.”

Hang up and block

Gardaí are urging anyone who receives this sort of call to hang up, and block the number if possible.

People should not follow the automated instructions given on the call, such as pressing number 1, and should never disclose personal or financial information.

“Do not engage with the caller,” a Garda statement said. “Do not return the call.”

Gardaí are urging the public to spread the word of fraud prevention, as people continue to fall victim to scams on a daily basis.

“Whilst the scammers may change their stories and methods, their goal is always the same – they want to access your sensitive information and get their hands on your money,” gardaí said.

“If you believe you may have fallen victim to this scam, contact your financial institution and report the matter to local gardaí.”

