Sex offender allegedly breached bail by going on Tinder

Olivia Kelleher

Gardai are seeking directions from the DPP in relation to the case of a convicted sex offender who faces a charge of breaching the Sex Offenders Act after he allegedly registered with a dating app online under a different name.

Ian Horgan (37) appeared before Macroom District Court in Co Cork this morning. Judge James McNulty heard that gardaí are hoping to have a file completed for the DPP within the next two weeks.

Mr Horgan, who had an address at the Hermitage in Macroom but is now living in Limerick, was in the body of the court for the short hearing.

Arrest

He was arrested on June 3th after he allegedly registered on dating app, Tinder, under the name Cian.

A hearing of Bandon District Court previously heard from Det Sgt Derek Mulcahy who said that Horgan made no reply when the charge of breaching the Sex Offenders Act was put to him after caution.

Dt Sgt Mulcahy said that Horgan allegedly used an assumed name on the dating app.

“Mr Horgan is alleged to have gone on the dating app Tinder under the alias of Cian, which he had not disclosed to gardaí. He failed to notify gardaí of his use of this name.”

Det Sgt Mulcahy said Mr Horgan was subject to the Sex Offenders Act for an indefinite period.

Meanwhile, Judge McNulty adjourned today's hearing of the case to Bandon District Court on June 30th next.

Limerick address

He agreed to a slight amendment of Horgan's bail conditions after he was informed that Horgan had notified investigating gardaí of a change of address from Macroom to a property in Limerick.

Horgan requested that he be allowed to sign on daily at Roxboro Garda Station instead of presenting at Macroom Garda Station.

Horgan also addressed Judge McNulty and asked him to change the terms of the curfew that was in place.

"The summer is coming - is there any chance of extending it?” Horgan asked.

Judge McNulty said the existing curfew conditions were from 10pm to 7am.

"I think we will leave it be," the judge said as he declined to change the hours of the curfew in place.

Judge McNulty remanded Horgan on continuing bail to appear in Bandon District Court on June 30th where he will be represented by Limerick solicitor Sarah Ryan.

Gardai had no objection to bail in the case once Horgan agreed to adhere to strict bail conditions.

He must also be contactable 24/7 on his mobile phone and not use social media sites either under his own name or an alias.

Free legal aid was previously granted as Mr Horgan is unemployed.