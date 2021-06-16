Electric Picnic moves dates to facilitate vaccine rollout

Sarah Mooney

Electric Picnic will go ahead later than originally planned this year, in order to allow Ireland’s vaccine rollout to progress.

The music festival’s organisers said on Wednesday afternoon they were “confident” the festival could take place in 2021, after its cancellation in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The festival will now take place from September 24th to 26th, rather than the originally scheduled dates of September 3rd to 5th.

“We wanted to update you all on how Electric Picnic plans to move forward this year,” organisers said in a statement.

“Given the great progress the HSE is making on the vaccine rollout so far, and the recently announced target of having at least 70 per cent of the country fully vaccinated by the end of July, we are still confident that the festival can take place this year.

We’re delighted to share the news that Electric Picnic 2021 is moving to the 24th – 26th September 🎪🌳✨📆 pic.twitter.com/2Naa3TPe7y — Electric Picnic (@EPfestival) June 16, 2021

“That being said, we feel we have a much better chance of that happening by moving the dates back a few weeks to September 24th-26th instead of the original dates of September 3rd-5th,” the statement continued.

“We are as desperate as everyone else to get our industry back up and running, and if moving the festival further back in September helps that dream become a reality then we feel it’s the right decision to make.”

Organisers said all those who are unable to attend the new dates will be entitled to a full refund.

“Everyone in our industry, and the entire country for that matter, needs some sort of hope that the end of this pandemic is in sight. We truly wish that Electric Picnic will be the light at the end of the tunnel and we can welcome you all to Stradbally this year,” they added.