Wed, 16 Jun, 2021 - 13:47

Man seriously injured in Dublin motorcycle collision

The collision occurred on the R121 Clonsilla to Lucan Road yesterday evening
A man has been seriously injured in Dublin following a single-vehicle motorcycle collision.

Gardaí are investigating the collision which occurred on the R121 Clonsilla to Lucan Road yesterday evening at around 10.45pm.

The incident involved a motorcycle which was travelling southbound just past Westmanstown.

The motorcyclist, a man, was taken to James Connolly Memorial Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

Investigating gardaí are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.

They are also asking anyone with video footage from the location to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Store Street Garda station 01 666 7300 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

