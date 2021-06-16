Wed, 16 Jun, 2021 - 12:36

Over 20 hospitals with 'two or less' Covid cases, says Reid

Ireland's 14-day incidence rate is now just above 100 cases per 100,000.
More than 20 hospitals have two of fewer cases of Covid-19 according to HSE chief executive Paul Reid.

Mr Reid tweeted: "Many hospitals continue to see progress with #Covid19 inpatients."

He added that ten hospitals in the country now have no patients being treated for the virus, while 22 hospitals in total have "two or less cases".

"This is great progress. But as always, a caution. We still see some admissions. So please continue to protect yourself," Mr Reid added.

On Tuesday, the Department of Health confirmed there were 60 people in hospital with Covid-19, 23 of whom were in intensive care.

According to the Government's Covid-19 data hub, the number in ICU has since fallen to 19, the lowest figure recorded since September 29th.

Yesterday, 283 additional cases of the virus were confirmed in the State, while a report from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) stated the country's 14-day incidence rate of new cases is now 103.7 per 100,000.

