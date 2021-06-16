Nóra Quoirin inquest verdict overturned by judge

The verdict of an inquest into the death of teenager Nóra Quoirin has been overturned by a high court judge in Malaysia.

An open verdict has been declared, which Nóra's parents had called for following the earlier verdict of misadventure, according to The Irish Times.

The judge said it was unlikely that the Franco-Irish schoolgirl left the family's accommodation in the Malaysian jungle and evaded detection for six days on her own, citing difficulties with balance and coordination which would have made it difficult for her to navigate the challenging terrain.

Nóra went missing from a holiday chalet where she was staying with her family on the night of August 3rd, 2019. Her body was found 10 days later 2km away from the accommodation.

On January 4th, 2021, the coroner ruled no third party was involved in the teenager's death, adding it was "more probable than not" that Nóra died by misadventure.

The cause of death cited was upper gastrointestinal bleeding due to a duodenal ulcer complicated with perforation, the probable cause of which was cited as prolonged hunger and stress.