Wed, 16 Jun, 2021 - 11:25

Skeletal remains confirmed to be Cork man missing for 17 years

Barry Coughlan was reported missing to gardaí in May of 2004
Gardaí have confirmed that skeletal remains found in a submerged car off the coast of Cork last month are that of a local man who had been missing for 17 years.

DNA analysis has identified the remains as those of Barry Coughlan, who was reported missing to gardaí in May of 2004.

A file will now be prepared for the coroner by investigating gardaí, a Garda statement said on Wednesday.

It comes after divers discovered the submerged car off Hugh Coveney Pier in Crosshaven, Co Cork on May 26th.

Gardaí were notified and later discovered the skeletal remains inside the vehicle.

The scene was preserved and the Garda Water Unit were able to extract the car from the water the following day.

The car was previously confirmed as a red Toyota Corolla hatchback and that of 23-year-old fisherman Mr Coughlan, according to The Irish Times.

