Reopening of Skellig Michael delayed until July

Wed, 16 Jun, 2021 - 10:26

The reopening of Unesco world heritage site Skellig Michael has been delayed until July due to poor weather.

The island, some 12 kilometres off the coast of Kerry, was set to welcome visitors back on Monday.

The Office of Public Works (OPW) confirmed on Wednesday that the scheduled opening date for the site has been deferred by 10 days, from June 21st to July 1st.

The delay is owed to “recent poor weather and sea conditions off the south-west coast.”

The OPW said: “The original target date of 21st June had been set for the reopening of Skellig Michael to visitors. This target date was dependent on favourable weather conditions allowing preparatory safety works to progress in a timely manner prior to opening.

“Unfortunately, due to periods of poor weather conditions hampering the progress of work on site, the reopening of Skellig Michael has now been postponed.”

The monastic island and nature reserve — and location for recent episodes of Star Wars — is at the centre of Kerry’s tourist industry, with boating, accommodation and restaurant business all heavily dependent on it.

The island is staffed by resident guides and stone masons during its tourist season, which normally runs between mid-May and the end of September.

