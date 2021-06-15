Tue, 15 Jun, 2021 - 16:28

CAB seize €19,000 cash, designer handbags and Rolex watch during Leinster searches

A number of searches were carried out by the Criminal Assets Bureau across four counties on Tuesday morning
CAB seize €19,000 cash, designer handbags and Rolex watch during Leinster searches

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) has seized a number of items, including €19,000 in cash, following a search operation on Tuesday morning.

Three residential addresses, a mobile home and a business premises across counties Dublin, Louth, Meath and Wexford were searched as part of the operation conducted by CAB officers, supported by the Customs Dog Unit.

During the course of the searches the cash, a Rolex watch, a number of Chanel and Louis Vuitton handbags and a number of other items of designers goods and footwear were seized.

A Volkswagen Passat, electronic devices and assorted documentation were also discovered and seized by officers.

A statement from Gardaí said: "This morning's search operation is a significant development in an ongoing process of crime investigation targeting assets, including property assets accumulated by an individual directly involved in an organised crime group operating within this jurisdiction and internationally.

More in this section

Ryanair announces resumption of eight Shannon routes this week Ryanair announces resumption of eight Shannon routes this week
Family dispute over Stephen's Green property loans settled Family dispute over Stephen's Green property loans settled
Dublin Bay South byelection set for July 8th Dublin Bay South byelection set for July 8th
Restaurant owner told to pay up after unlawfully deducting wages from employee

Restaurant owner told to pay up after unlawfully deducting wages from employee

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860
Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes
Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more