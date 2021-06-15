Multi-million bill for motor dealer named on Revenue tax defaulters list

A motor vehicle dealer had a settlement with Revenue of €11.7 million recorded in the latest list of tax defaulters.

James Joseph Daly, a motor vehicle dealer trading as Any Gear with an address in Cloghan, Co Offaly, was the subject of a Revenue investigation for the non-declaration of income tax and VAT.

He was ordered to pay €4.75 million in taxes, €2.5 million in interest and €4.75 million in penalties. Revenue said the entire settlement amount remained unpaid as of March 31st.