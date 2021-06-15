Garda accused of coercive control of ex-girlfriend out on bail

Tom Tuite

A Garda accused of sexual assault, threatening to kill and coercive control of his former partner has taken up bail.

The officer, who is in his early 40s, and cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested last week.

Following a lengthy bail hearing on Thursday he had been remanded in custody with consent to bail until an €8,000 independent surety was available.

The surety has since been approved and the matter was before Judge Victor Blake at Cloverhill District Court today.

Judge Blake remanded him on continuing bail to appear again at the end of July.

Former partner

The case follows an investigation by the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation which had been notified of complaints by the officer’s former partner.

He was charged with 35 offences last week and first appeared at Dublin District Court.

Detective Inspector Cormac Brennan told that court the accused replied “no” when charged under section 39 of the Domestic Violence Act, “an offence commonly known as coercive control”.

He made no reply to the remaining 34 charges which include four counts of assault causing harm to her, two sexual assault allegations, as well as 10 criminal damage charges, a threat to kill, endangerment of life, four thefts, coercion, one count of harassment and offences contrary to the Post Office Act in relation to alleged phone communications with his former girlfriend.

The defendant, who has been suspended from active duty, denies the charges. The offences can, on conviction, result in sentences of five, seven and 10-years.

The officer must sign on daily at a garda station, to stay out of a large section of Dublin and have no communication with the woman or her family

Contested bail hearing

At the contested bail hearing, Inspector Brennan alleged the accused and the complainant had been in a personal relationship and had a child together.

The woman, who cannot be named, made a detailed statement, exceeding 250 pages, detailing allegations against her former partner of assaults, criminal damage, threats, and two sexual assaults.

Defence solicitor Michael Kelleher has said his client feared going into custody and would abide by strict bail conditions including no contact. As a garda his client also understood the seriousness of breaching conditions, the solicitor had submitted.

He pointed out that the accused had already ceased contact with the woman and their child. He will contest the charges when the case comes to trial, which may not be for another three years, the solicitor also asserted during the bail hearing.