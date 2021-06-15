Tue, 15 Jun, 2021 - 15:25

Dublin Bay South byelection set for July 8th

The constituency has a reputation as a Fine Gael stronghold and is also one of the most liberal constituencies in the State.
The forthcoming byelection in Dublin Bay South is due to be held on July 8th.

A writ will be moved in the Dáil on Wednesday where the date will be set, signalling the official start of the byelection campaign.

Multiple sources confirmed to The Irish Times that July 8th is now the preferred date for the election.

The candidates are James Geoghegan for Fine Gael, Deirdre Conroy for Fianna Fáil, Ivana Bacik for Labour, Claire Byrne for the Green Party, Lynn Boylan for Sinn Féin, Sarah Durcan for the Social Democrats, Brigid Purcell for PBP/Solidarity, Mairéad Tóibín for Aontu and independents Peter Dooley and Mannix Flynn.

The resignation of former Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy prompted the byelection.

Around 50 per cent of those living in the area live in apartments and Sinn Féin have said they believe the election will be about housing.

