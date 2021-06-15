Tue, 15 Jun, 2021 - 14:43

Gardaí investigating death of child (9) in Co Donegal

The boy was found unresponsive in a house in the St Johnston area on Monday night
Gardaí investigating death of child (9) in Co Donegal

Stephen Maguire

Gardaí have confirmed they are investigating the death of a child in Co Donegal.

The 9-year-old was found unresponsive in a house in the St Johnston area on Monday night and was then pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The young boy's remains were removed to Letterkenny University Hospital where a postmortem will be carried out.

The child's identity has not been released by Gardaí.

A Garda spokesperson said: "Gardaí received a report of the death of male child, 9 years, that occurred at a house in the St Johnston area of Donegal on June 14th, 2021.

"The child was pronounced dead at the scene after being found unresponsive.

"He has been removed to Letterkenny Hospital where a postmortem will take place, the results of which will determine the course of any further investigation."

More in this section

Munster rape trial: Sex abuse charges against grandmother are dropped Munster rape trial: Sex abuse charges against grandmother are dropped
Cabinet agrees ‘challenging’ tighter rules on travellers from Britain Cabinet agrees ‘challenging’ tighter rules on travellers from Britain
Judge throws out €60,000 damages claim by cyclist against motorist Judge throws out €60,000 damages claim by cyclist against motorist
Woman without vaccine options after AstraZeneca allergic reaction

Woman without vaccine options after AstraZeneca allergic reaction

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860
Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes
Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more