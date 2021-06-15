Gardaí investigating death of child (9) in Co Donegal

Stephen Maguire

Gardaí have confirmed they are investigating the death of a child in Co Donegal.

The 9-year-old was found unresponsive in a house in the St Johnston area on Monday night and was then pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The young boy's remains were removed to Letterkenny University Hospital where a postmortem will be carried out.

The child's identity has not been released by Gardaí.

A Garda spokesperson said: "Gardaí received a report of the death of male child, 9 years, that occurred at a house in the St Johnston area of Donegal on June 14th, 2021.

"The child was pronounced dead at the scene after being found unresponsive.

"He has been removed to Letterkenny Hospital where a postmortem will take place, the results of which will determine the course of any further investigation."