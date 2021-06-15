Tue, 15 Jun, 2021 - 13:35

Munster rape trial: Sex abuse charges against grandmother are dropped

Mr Justice Paul McDermott said that following legal argument, he had made the decision that the case against the woman was to be withdrawn
Munster rape trial: Sex abuse charges against grandmother are dropped

Isabel Hayes

The jury in a child abuse trial of three men and four women has been told the case against the children's grandmother has been withdrawn.

Addressing the jury this morning, Mr Justice Paul McDermott said that following legal argument, he had made the decision that the case against the woman was to be withdrawn and that she was to be found not guilty by direction of the trial judge.

The 57-year-old woman was accused of three counts of sexually assaulting her granddaughter. She had denied the charges.

Earlier in the trial, the child gave evidence under cross-examination that she could not remember her grandmother doing anything to her.

The remaining six accused, who cannot be named for legal reasons, include the parents, aunts and uncles of the three main child complainants. The parents are also accused of neglecting two younger children. They deny all charges against them.

The trial continues.

More in this section

Woman without vaccine options after AstraZeneca allergic reaction Woman without vaccine options after AstraZeneca allergic reaction
Man arrested in Drogheda in connection with attempted armed robbery Man arrested in Drogheda in connection with attempted armed robbery
State PPE bill tops €915m for 2020 State PPE bill tops €915m for 2020
Cabinet agrees ‘challenging’ tighter rules on travellers from Britain

Cabinet agrees ‘challenging’ tighter rules on travellers from Britain

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860
Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes
Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more