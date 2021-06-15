Tue, 15 Jun, 2021 - 11:24

Man arrested in Drogheda in connection with attempted armed robbery

A man in his late teens is currently being held at Drogheda Garda station
Man arrested in Drogheda in connection with attempted armed robbery

Gardaí in Co Louth have arrested a man following an attempted armed robbery in Drogheda on Monday afternoon.

The incident took place shortly after 3pm yesterday when a woman who was walking between Park View and Patrick Street in the town was approached by a man who demanded money from her a number of times.

The man produced a handgun, which he pointed at her and pulled the trigger, however, no shot was discharged.

The man fled the scene and gardaí were called, with assistance provided by the armed support unit.

A man in his late teens was located in the area shortly after 4pm and arrested in connection with the attempted armed robbery.

Separately, officers searched the vicinity and discovered a black imitation firearm at Park View, which was seized by Gardaí.

The man is currently detained at Drogheda Garda station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

More in this section

Travellers from Britain must quarantine for 10 days to ‘hold back’ Delta variant - Minister Travellers from Britain must quarantine for 10 days to ‘hold back’ Delta variant - Minister
Covid: 242 new cases as Delta variant concern continues Covid: 242 new cases as Delta variant concern continues
Minister announces €455,000 for promotion of Irish arts around the world Minister announces €455,000 for promotion of Irish arts around the world
Woman without vaccine options after AstraZeneca allergic reaction

Woman without vaccine options after AstraZeneca allergic reaction

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860
Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes
Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more