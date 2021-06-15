Minister announces €455,000 for promotion of Irish arts around the world

Minister for Culture and Arts Catherine Martin has announced funding of €455,000 for Culture Ireland, aimed at promoting Irish arts globally over the next two years.

The money will support 51 projects covering Irish film, literature, music, theatre and visual arts.

"This funding will help many artists continue to present their work online, reaching international audiences," Ms Martin said.

"I am delighted that the recently announced Government roadmap for international travel has enabled support of artists to travel again to present their work in person, starting with the prestigious Edinburgh International Festival this August," she added.

As part of the Edinburgh festival, Enda Walsh's Medicine, a co-production by Landmark Productions and Galway International Arts Festival, presented by Traverse Theatre will mark the return of "physical presentation to global audiences" the statement added.

This year's Culture Ireland Edinburgh Showcase will also see 11 Irish theatre shows presented online through the Fringe Marketplace, allowing Irish artists to reach global presenters and secure future touring opportunities.

Other projects supported by the initiative include Dead Centre's presentation of Beckett's Room at the Warkwick Arts Centre, Gerald Barry's opera, Alice's Adventures Under Ground, presented by the Irish National Operas in partnership with the Royal Opera House London, and the presentation of work by Irish language writers alongside Maori writers in a collaboration with Cúirt International Festival of Literature in Christchurch, New Zealand.

The full list of funding recipients can be seen on the Culture Ireland website.