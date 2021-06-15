Tue, 15 Jun, 2021 - 11:02

Minister announces €455,000 for promotion of Irish arts around the world

Minister for Arts and Culture Catherine Martin confirmed the funding for Culture Ireland will support 51 projects
Minister announces €455,000 for promotion of Irish arts around the world

Minister for Culture and Arts Catherine Martin has announced funding of €455,000 for Culture Ireland, aimed at promoting Irish arts globally over the next two years.

The money will support 51 projects covering Irish film, literature, music, theatre and visual arts.

"This funding will help many artists continue to present their work online, reaching international audiences," Ms Martin said.

"I am delighted that the recently announced Government roadmap for international travel has enabled support of artists to travel again to present their work in person, starting with the prestigious Edinburgh International Festival this August," she added.

As part of the Edinburgh festival, Enda Walsh's Medicine, a co-production by Landmark Productions and Galway International Arts Festival, presented by Traverse Theatre will mark the return of "physical presentation to global audiences" the statement added.

This year's Culture Ireland Edinburgh Showcase will also see 11 Irish theatre shows presented online through the Fringe Marketplace, allowing Irish artists to reach global presenters and secure future touring opportunities.

Other projects supported by the initiative include Dead Centre's presentation of Beckett's Room at the Warkwick Arts Centre, Gerald Barry's opera, Alice's Adventures Under Ground, presented by the Irish National Operas in partnership with the Royal Opera House London, and the presentation of work by Irish language writers alongside Maori writers in a collaboration with Cúirt International Festival of Literature in Christchurch, New Zealand.

The full list of funding recipients can be seen on the Culture Ireland website.

More in this section

Travellers from Britain must quarantine for 10 days to ‘hold back’ Delta variant - Minister Travellers from Britain must quarantine for 10 days to ‘hold back’ Delta variant - Minister
Covid: 242 new cases as Delta variant concern continues Covid: 242 new cases as Delta variant concern continues
Man arrested in Drogheda in connection with attempted armed robbery Man arrested in Drogheda in connection with attempted armed robbery
Woman without vaccine options after AstraZeneca allergic reaction

Woman without vaccine options after AstraZeneca allergic reaction

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860
Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes
Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more